Robert W. Baird Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

AMBA traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 288,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 901,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

