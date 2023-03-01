Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 169,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 738,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.