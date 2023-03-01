Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 5,592,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,509. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.