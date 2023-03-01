Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

