Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given New GBX 345 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 350 ($4.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rotork Price Performance

RTOXF stock remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 88 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

About Rotork

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

