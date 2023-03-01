RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,641,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of RPT Realty worth $57,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in RPT Realty by 751.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 207,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,792 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 49.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 647,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 427,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $927.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

