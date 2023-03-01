Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 3.6 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

