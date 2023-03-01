Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,218,000 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the January 31st total of 3,735,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47,393.3 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of SAPMF stock remained flat at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

