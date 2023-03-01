Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,218,000 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the January 31st total of 3,735,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47,393.3 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of SAPMF stock remained flat at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
Saipem Company Profile
