Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. 5,406,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,353. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

