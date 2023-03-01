Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.12-7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of 34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.13 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

