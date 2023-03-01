Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.12-7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of 34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.13 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

