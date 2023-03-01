Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

