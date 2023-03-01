Samsara (IOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

