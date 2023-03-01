Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $22.63 on Wednesday, hitting $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

