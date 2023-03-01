Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,813 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 8.69% of Savara worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Savara by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 187,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Savara

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 41,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,292.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 40,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,094.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 41,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,292.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,046,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,267 shares of company stock worth $132,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savara Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.

SVRA stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,850. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.