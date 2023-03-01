Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 1,076,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

