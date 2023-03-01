Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPX. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.51 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

