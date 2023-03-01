SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

