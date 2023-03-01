SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %
SEAS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
