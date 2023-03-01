SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

SEAS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.