Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

SNFCA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

