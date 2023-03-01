Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $15,497,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,115 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,331,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.