Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Constellation Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

