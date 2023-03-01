Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $1,972,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

