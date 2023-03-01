Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,488,086. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

