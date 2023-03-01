Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 28,185 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Five9 by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $553,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.