Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 28,185 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Five9 by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 190.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $553,000.
Five9 Price Performance
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.