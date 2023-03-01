Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 658 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

