Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.