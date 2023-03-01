Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.81

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and traded as low as $22.67. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 39,368 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
Further Reading
