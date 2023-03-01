Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.81

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and traded as low as $22.67. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 39,368 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 1,811.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 893.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.