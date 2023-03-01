Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.46. 126,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Institutional Trading of Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 847.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

