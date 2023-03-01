Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SEPL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.50 ($1.39). 28,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.98. Seplat Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.76 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £674.57 million, a P/E ratio of 522.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.