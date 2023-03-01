Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SEPL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.50 ($1.39). 28,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.98. Seplat Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 83.35 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.76 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £674.57 million, a P/E ratio of 522.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
