Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.92 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serco Group Trading Up 4.6 %

SRP traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163.20 ($1.97). 2,280,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,570. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,246.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRP has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 205.29 ($2.48).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

