Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

FOUR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 374,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 338,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 331,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

