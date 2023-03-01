Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 90.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.6 %

BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

