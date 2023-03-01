Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Drops By 86.7%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.4 %

BVVBY stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.71. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$60.99.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

