Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Decreases By 66.7%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.