Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Grows By 65.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,631.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $68.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVMF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €52.00 ($55.32) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($79.79) to €77.00 ($81.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

