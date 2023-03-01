Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 6,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $28.50.
