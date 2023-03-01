Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 6,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.