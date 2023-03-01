Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Grows By 1,442.4%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 1,442.4% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,616. Dalrada Financial has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

