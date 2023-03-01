Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Expands By 125.0%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Emmi stock remained flat at $930.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $787.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.03. Emmi has a 1 year low of $930.00 and a 1 year high of $930.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

