Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rises By 106.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 14,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
