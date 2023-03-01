Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rises By 106.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 14,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

