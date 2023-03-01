Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Grows By 7,922.4%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a growth of 7,922.4% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,214. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
