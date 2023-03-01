Short Interest in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Grows By 7,922.4%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,400 shares, a growth of 7,922.4% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Hillstream BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,214. Hillstream BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HILS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

