Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 75.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,702 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 989.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 344,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EMXC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.