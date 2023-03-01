Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Increases By 123.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient during the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KBNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 29,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Kubient has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

