Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Expands By 500.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Leoni has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get Leoni alerts:

About Leoni

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.