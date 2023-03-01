Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Expands By 500.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Leoni Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370. Leoni has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
