Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Grows By 481.1%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 481.1% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

LUVU traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

