Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Drops By 38.7%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MSBHF remained flat at $34.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

