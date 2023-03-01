Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Increases By 3,074.3%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a growth of 3,074.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PainReform alerts:

PainReform Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,627. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. PainReform has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

See Also

