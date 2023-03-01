Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Increases By 75.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of PSNYW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 93,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,883. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

