Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Expands By 100.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SBOEF opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment and Oilfield Equipment segment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises of the manufacture and repair of components made of stainless steel.

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.