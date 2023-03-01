Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Decreases By 51.3%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 104,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scienjoy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Price Performance

NASDAQ:SJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,509. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

