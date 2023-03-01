Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Grows By 73.7%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,961. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

About scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.